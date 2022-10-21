Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.23 and last traded at $23.23. 6,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,038,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

OSTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 3.51.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $528.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at $157,502.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at $157,502.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,326.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Overstock.com by 315.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

