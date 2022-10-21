Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 2,155 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,198,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

V opened at $187.22 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $353.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.89.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.