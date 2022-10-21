Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 46 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $392.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.58. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.22.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

