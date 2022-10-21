Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 51.5% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 66.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $126.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.36. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.36 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.06%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $205.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.07.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

