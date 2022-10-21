Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 1,193 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,397 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after buying an additional 223,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 145.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,058,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

LNG stock opened at $173.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.85 and a 1 year high of $178.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

