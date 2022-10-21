Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 299 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $157.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.56. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $164.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

