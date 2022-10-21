Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after buying an additional 105,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,584,501,000 after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,468,896,000 after purchasing an additional 310,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 59.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,428,000 after purchasing an additional 739,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,783,000 after purchasing an additional 70,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 2.9 %

MLM opened at $304.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.10 and a 200 day moving average of $337.10.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MLM. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.80.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

