PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Lynn A. Peterson Sells 7,000 Shares

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $472,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 268,167 shares in the company, valued at $18,095,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PDC Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

PDCE opened at $67.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.83. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 68.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in PDC Energy by 350.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

