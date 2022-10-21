Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,557 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 3.12% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $17,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $126,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

PGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Peapack-Gladstone Financial to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of PGC opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $652.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $38.60.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 6.04%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.