Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 59.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $647,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of PAG stock opened at $96.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.73. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.58 and a 12 month high of $126.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.46. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $580,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at $427,448.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

