PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Decreased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.5% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.8% in the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 58.3% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Price Performance
NASDAQ PEP opened at $171.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.65. The company has a market cap of $236.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $181.07.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.15.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PepsiCo (PEP)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.