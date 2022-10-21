Pflug Koory LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on HD shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Trading Down 2.2 %

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD opened at $269.46 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.77. The firm has a market cap of $275.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

