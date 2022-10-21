Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $85.03 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.42. The stock has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

