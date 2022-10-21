Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Boosted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSX opened at $97.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.10 and a 200-day moving average of $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.81.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

