Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

PNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.82.

Shares of PNW opened at $62.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.10. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $80.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 70.25%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

