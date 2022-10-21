Piper Sandler Raises EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $65.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded EQT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EQT from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on EQT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.12.

EQT stock opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. EQT has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $51.97.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EQT will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. EQT’s payout ratio is -22.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its stake in EQT by 79.9% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

