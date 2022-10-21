Polaris (PII) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Polaris (NYSE: PII):

  • 10/19/2022 – Polaris was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $131.00.
  • 10/12/2022 – Polaris is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 10/6/2022 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/5/2022 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $105.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Polaris Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PII opened at $92.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.89 and a 1 year high of $128.98.

Polaris (NYSE:PIIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.33. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 59.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Polaris

In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 47.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.