Polaris (PII) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Polaris (NYSE: PII):

10/19/2022 – Polaris was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $131.00.

10/12/2022 – Polaris is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Polaris had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $105.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Polaris Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PII opened at $92.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.89 and a 1 year high of $128.98.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.33. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Polaris

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 59.53%.

In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 47.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

