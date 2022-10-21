PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $18,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 61.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,755,445,000 after buying an additional 5,109,132 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PPG Industries by 280.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,027,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.16.

PPG Industries stock opened at $108.41 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.10. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

