PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.16

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.16 and last traded at $31.27, with a volume of 2961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PRA Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PRA Group

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $258.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.98 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in PRA Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PRA Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PRA Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in PRA Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 46,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PRA Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

About PRA Group

(Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.