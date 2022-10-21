Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Receives $72.82 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.82.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,455 shares of company stock worth $4,585,408 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.