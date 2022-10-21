Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $11.67 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,669 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,238 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.4% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 27,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $98.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.38 and its 200 day moving average is $107.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

