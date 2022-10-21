Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 645 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,995,000 after acquiring an additional 906,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,292,000 after acquiring an additional 81,581 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,381,000 after acquiring an additional 308,212 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 784,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,827,000 after acquiring an additional 22,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in JOYY by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after buying an additional 23,608 shares in the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JOYY currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.48.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.85 million. JOYY had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 3.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.32%.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

