Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,244 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 84,934 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 23,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth $1,285,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,266 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. 61.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

CLF opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.26. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.