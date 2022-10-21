Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 280.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $215,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $221,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 19.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $284,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $712,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950,356 shares in the company, valued at $69,452,177.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,253 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $74,844.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $712,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,950,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,452,177.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,657 shares of company stock worth $2,278,600. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $27.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.55. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.66 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 252.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 129.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

