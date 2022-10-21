Profund Advisors LLC Has $377,000 Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 79.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,171,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,560,000 after purchasing an additional 963,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after buying an additional 564,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 174.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after buying an additional 438,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth about $10,453,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 326.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 301,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after buying an additional 230,735 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director A B. Krongard sold 115,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $5,219,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,303,866.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,301 shares of company stock valued at $7,954,783. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $46.33 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.03.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.