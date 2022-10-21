Profund Advisors LLC Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in STORE Capital by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,812 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.16.

STORE Capital Price Performance

STORE Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $31.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 136.67%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

