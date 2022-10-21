Profund Advisors LLC Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 73.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

South Jersey Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SJI stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $511.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.85 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 7.11%. Research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

South Jersey Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.