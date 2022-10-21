Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 94.2% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at $55,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 52.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $87.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.91. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $124.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.90%.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading

