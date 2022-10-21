Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,203 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,625,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,816,000 after purchasing an additional 19,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after purchasing an additional 108,922 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,113,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,337,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,509,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,250,000 after purchasing an additional 73,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,404,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,730,000 after acquiring an additional 86,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA stock opened at $135.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.23 and its 200 day moving average is $121.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $140.67.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $3.06. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 80.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.30.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.