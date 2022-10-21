Profund Advisors LLC Sells 13,301 Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,301 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suzano were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Suzano by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Suzano by 293.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,179,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,141,000 after acquiring an additional 879,392 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Suzano in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Suzano by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,064,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,530,000 after acquiring an additional 157,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Suzano by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 304,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter.

Get Suzano alerts:

Suzano Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SUZ opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Suzano S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.25. Suzano had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Suzano S.A. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Suzano from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Suzano Profile

(Get Rating)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.