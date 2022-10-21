Profund Advisors LLC Sells 14,863 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,863 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 34.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 371,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 94,898 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 100.0% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 19.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.5% in the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 186,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOK. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.88. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

