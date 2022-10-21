Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,999 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ternium by 6,399.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,596 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new position in Ternium during the first quarter valued at $39,208,000. Moneda USA Inc. bought a new position in Ternium during the first quarter valued at $3,543,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ternium by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 709,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,373,000 after acquiring an additional 75,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Ternium during the first quarter valued at $2,882,000. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ternium presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Ternium Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:TX opened at $27.85 on Friday. Ternium S.A. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average of $36.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.41. Ternium had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.