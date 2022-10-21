Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,041 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth $209,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AIRC opened at $36.76 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 127.20% and a return on equity of 47.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AIRC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.