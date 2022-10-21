Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,318 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 4.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 104,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 9.3% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 24.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 356,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,335,000 after acquiring an additional 70,680 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

National Retail Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,790,639.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $39.37 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average is $44.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.87.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.41%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

See Also

