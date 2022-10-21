Profund Advisors LLC Sells 424 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 554,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,931,000 after acquiring an additional 73,031 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 68,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Down 2.4 %

CSGP opened at $70.57 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.51 and its 200 day moving average is $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $536.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.00 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.