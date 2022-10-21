Profund Advisors LLC Sells 597 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,969,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,426,000 after acquiring an additional 186,824 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,022,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,645,000 after buying an additional 150,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,454,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,678,000 after buying an additional 174,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,886,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,966,000 after buying an additional 668,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,292,000 after buying an additional 2,293,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,568,058. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE LHX opened at $239.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.65 and a 200-day moving average of $234.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.55.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

