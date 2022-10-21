Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.50 to $37.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.93.

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.88%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

