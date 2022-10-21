Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $854,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,735.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $62.96 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $195.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.58.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.35. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 824.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. The company had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.77.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

