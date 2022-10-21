Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 47,708 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 204,726 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 60.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 241,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 90,686 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth about $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 52.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 681,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 234,933 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth about $326,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWN opened at $6.58 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

