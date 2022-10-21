PROG (NYSE:PRG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.03

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.03 and last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 5996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

PRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded PROG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

PROG Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $685.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.97.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. PROG had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $649.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROG news, CFO Brian Garner purchased 2,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.39 per share, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,960.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PROG news, insider Curtis Linn Doman purchased 50,000 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Garner purchased 2,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.39 per share, with a total value of $48,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,960.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 53,700 shares of company stock worth $1,034,243. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PROG by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of PROG by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 381,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 24,860 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter worth $476,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PROG by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of PROG by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

