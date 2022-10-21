PROG (NYSE:PRG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.03

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.03 and last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 5996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded PROG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
PROG Stock Down 1.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $685.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.97.
Insider Transactions at PROG
In other PROG news, CFO Brian Garner purchased 2,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.39 per share, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,960.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PROG news, insider Curtis Linn Doman purchased 50,000 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Garner purchased 2,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.39 per share, with a total value of $48,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,960.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 53,700 shares of company stock worth $1,034,243. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of PROG
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PROG by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of PROG by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 381,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 24,860 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter worth $476,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PROG by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of PROG by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.
PROG Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
Further Reading
