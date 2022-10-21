ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,882 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 147,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Hologic by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 47,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX opened at $61.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.90. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $80.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.