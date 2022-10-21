ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,774 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 3,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 78.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 33,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES opened at $71.68 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.27.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

