ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,121 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

NYSE EMN opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

