ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,016 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in Kellogg by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Kellogg by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

Kellogg Stock Performance

K stock opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $76.99.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $11,000,936.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,877,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,281,206,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 49,470 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $3,707,281.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,091.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $11,000,936.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,877,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,206,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 903,893 shares of company stock worth $66,530,146 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

