ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,121 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 20,734 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,756 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,066 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,468,000 after buying an additional 33,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 142.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,278 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 21,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $52.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.