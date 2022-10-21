ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,151 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $716,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $706,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $752,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average is $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.16.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

