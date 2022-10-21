ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 885.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 181.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TDG opened at $531.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $585.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $586.82. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $18.50 dividend. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total transaction of $6,819,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,777,317.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,978 shares of company stock worth $39,418,311. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.14.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.