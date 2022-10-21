ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,340 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 8,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

BX opened at $84.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.45 and a 200 day moving average of $100.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.54 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $153.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.04.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,174,777 shares of company stock worth $87,165,545 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.