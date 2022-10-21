ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $275.38 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.66 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $306.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

