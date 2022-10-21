ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,528 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 46,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Insider Activity

Marathon Oil Price Performance

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MRO opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.44. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

